SpaceX Alumni Founded Arc Unveils $258K Electric Sports Boat, Promises 'Exceptional Experience With Every Wave'

Loading... Loading...

Los Angeles-based electric boat manufacturer Arc on Tuesday introduced an electric sports boat meant for the mass market named Arc Sport. The vehicle has 226 kWh of battery capacity, can provide 570 hp of power, can seat 15 people, and starts at $258,000.

What Happened: Arc, founded in 2021 by a small team of SpaceX alumni, aims to electrify the marine industry. The company’s first model called Arc One was an electric limited-edition luxury cruiser priced at $300,000.

The electric sports boat is the second model from the company backed by popular names including Will Smith, Kevin Durant, and Sean Love Combs.

The sports boat market, Arc said, is in dire need of modernization as even premium wake boats use outdated tech. The sports boat can be charged overnight and can be driven by even new boaters.

“The Arc Sport is equipped with enough battery, ballast, and wake shaping technology to deliver an exceptional experience with every wave,” said the company in a blog post while promising to deliver a “better boating experience.”

The company will begin deliveries of the Arc Sport this year. The first development unit of the vehicle is already being experimented on water, the company said. One can reserve the vehicle for a fully refundable $500.

Why It Matters: The sports boat from Arc is, unsurprisingly, similar to an electric car in several ways. Its advanced software can be updated over the air, it has more storage owing to the lack of an engine, and also modern displays.

The vehicle was developed by a team of about 100 people who were previously with popular names including SpaceX, Tesla, Rivian, Lyft, Brunswick, and MarineMax.

Photo Generated Via Artificial Intelligence Using Dall-E

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Recommends Ford Advertise On X After Blue Oval Slashes Mustang Mach-E Price By As Much As $8,100