Oregon Rethinks Groundbreaking Drug Decriminalization Amid Escalating Opioid Crisis

In the wake of the escalating opioid crisis, the state of Oregon is reconsidering its groundbreaking drug decriminalization legislation. This move comes as the state grapples with a surge in drug-related fatalities and a lack of effective implementation of the existing law.

What Happened: The state of Oregon, which has been severely impacted by the opioid crisis, is rethinking its progressive drug decriminalization law, Reuters reported. The law, known as Measure 110, was passed by Oregonians in 2020, making it the most lenient drug law in the U.S.. It decriminalized the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs and allocated a significant portion of cannabis taxes to addiction recovery services.

“All summer long, we were right out in the open. You didn’t have to be paranoid anymore, you didn’t have to be worried about the cops,” said John Hood, a 61-year-old drug addict living on the streets of Oregon's most populous city.

However, the law’s effectiveness has been called into question as the state continues to grapple with a rising number of drug overdose deaths. In response to public pressure, state lawmakers are considering reverting to criminalization during the current legislative session. The proposed changes include making small-scale drug possession a low-level misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, with the option of seeking treatment instead of facing charges.

Republican lawmakers have proposed even stricter penalties, including up to a year in jail for drug possession, with the possibility of treatment and probation instead of incarceration.

Measure 110, which was supported by 58% of voters and went into effect in February 2021, received overwhelming support from 74% of voters in Portland’s Multnomah County. However, an August survey conducted by Emerson College revealed that 56% of Oregonians are in favor of repealing Measure 110 entirely, while 64% support making changes to the law.

“It became very, very obvious that what was happening on the streets of Portland, and what was happening on Main Street, Oregon, was unacceptable,” said state Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Ore.) who co-chairs the legislator's addiction committee.

“I’m going to go back underground and hide it, and just go back to the old ways. And just hope I don’t get caught,” Hood said. “I’m sure one day I’ll wake up and want to get some help.”

Why It Matters: The opioid crisis has been a long-standing issue in the U.S. and has led to numerous legal battles and policy changes. In a significant development earlier this year, Publicis Groupe agreed to a $350 million settlement over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, marking the first time an advertising firm has been held accountable for its part in the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended a multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy agreement involving Purdue Pharma, the producer of the opioid OxyContin, which would have shielded the company’s Sackler family owners from civil lawsuits linked to the opioid epidemic. The move raised questions about the accountability of pharmaceutical companies in addressing the crisis.

Furthermore, West Virginia’s attorney general has urged a judge to hold Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, and AbbVie Inc. accountable for causing a “tsunami” of opioid addiction in the state, emphasizing the far-reaching impact of the crisis.

