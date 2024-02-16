Elon Musk's Silence Sparks Mark Cuban's Call Out To X CEO Linda Yaccarino Over Creator Demonetization

Loading... Loading...

Shark Tank host Mark Cuban continued to voice support for creators who have been demonetized on X, formerly Twitter, calling out CEO Linda Yaccarino after his previous call out to tech billionaire Elon Musk fell on deaf ears.

What Happened: Cuban urged Yaccarino to look into creators’ complaints about X being demonetized without any specific reason.

".@lindayaX ….just sharing because I know you would want to know what creators are facing. Any creators out there who are paused without explanation should reply and tag Linda."

This comes after his attempts earlier this week to elicit a response from owner Musk failed.

"Hopefully the perception is worse than the reality."

Earlier, a user named "Diligent Denizen" pointed out that major accounts like @rawsalerts have been demonetized without any reason.

“Major breaking news account @rawsalerts, along with MANY other creators on this platform, have been demonetized for weeks now. Ad-rev sharing paused for 2-3 weeks with no effective recourse or feedback."

While the Rawsalerts account has over 812,000 followers, smaller accounts also face this issue.

In this instance, a user named "DblCapCrimpin" tried to reach out to one of the official X accounts with a support request but was given the runaround without any specific reason being given for the demonetization.