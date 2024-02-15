What's Going On With Inspira Technologies (IINN) Shares?

Loading... Loading...

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd IINN shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $1.02 Thursday morning. The stock is falling, potentially on profit-taking, after the company on Wednesday announced the approval of a U.S. Patent for its orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, VORTX, a component of the INSPIRA ART500 device.

Inspira Technologies said this technology is set to disrupt the conventional approach to blood oxygenation by eliminating the need for fiber membranes, thereby minimizing damage to blood cells.

CEO Dagi Ben-Noon views this achievement as a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward enhancing patient care and advancing healthcare technology.

How To Buy IINN Stock

By now you’re likely curious about how to participate in the market for Inspira Technologies Oxy – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,’ which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Inspira Technologies Oxy, which is trading at $1.72 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 58.14 shares of stock.

If you’re looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You’ll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short’ a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, IINN has a 52-week high of $2.49 and a 52-week low of $0.76.