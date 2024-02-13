Elon Musk's SpaceX Fined Over Safety Violations Following 'Near Amputation' Incident: Report

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was fined $3,600 by U.S. worker safety officials after a near amputation incident at its Washington site, according to inspection records. This comes amid ongoing concerns about the company’s disregard for worker safety regulations.

What Happened: A late 2021 investigation unveiled at least 600 previously unreported injuries of SpaceX workers since 2014. The company has not commented on any of these incidents, including a fatality and another injury leading to a worker’s coma after a 2022 rocket engine malfunction, Reuters reported.

Washington state’s Department of Labor and Industries spotted new safety violations at SpaceX’s Redmond site last December, prompted by worker complaints. The inspectors found inadequate work rules communication, a lack of a thorough safety program, and a system to correct violations.

A roll of material falling and crushing a worker’s foot led to the “near amputation.” Despite SpaceX management’s claim that it was a one-off incident, inspectors found that employees were not mandated to wear steel-toe shoes, even as the weight of the materials they loaded into a machine increased significantly.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

One employee explained to inspectors that safety could be overlooked due to the company’s production targets. The employee also stated that the safety officials at the company lacked the necessary competency to implement a safety plan at the Redmond site.

The report also noted a separate incident where a worker was hospitalized due to a broken ankle after jumping off a dock during a fire alarm, but SpaceX was not fined in this case.

Why It Matters: This incident adds to a series of safety concerns at SpaceX. An investigation last year found that the company had disregarded worker safety regulations and standard practices at its facilities nationwide, leading to at least 600 previously unreported injuries since 2014.

This incident adds to a series of controversies surrounding SpaceX’s workplace environment. A report in November revealed that SpaceX employees resorted to extreme measures, including using stimulants and sleeping in restrooms, to meet Musk’s ambitious project timelines. Earlier this month, the company faced allegations of discrimination and harassment in California. These incidents have raised concerns about the company’s safety culture and its treatment of employees.

Moreover, SpaceX has been under scrutiny for its labor practices. In January, the company filed a lawsuit against the U.S. labor board, challenging allegations of unlawful dismissals of employees who criticized Musk. These incidents have sparked a broader conversation about labor rights and workplace safety in the space industry.

Image Via Shutterstock

