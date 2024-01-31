What's Going On With Connexa Sports Technologies Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares are blasting higher Wednesday. The company announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum shareholder equity rule by receiving an inward investment of $16.5 million from three non-US investors.

The Details:

According to an SEC filing, on Jan.19, Connexa Sports Technologies entered into securities purchase agreements with three investors for the issuance and sale to each investor of 2,330,200 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 25,169,800 shares of its common stock at a combined purchase price of $0.20 per share of the common stock for an aggregate amount of approximately $16.5 million.

“Following a period of productive discussions, I am delighted to welcome our three new, non-US investors into the company,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Connexa Sports Technologies.

“This investment also allows the company to meet the Shareholder’s Equity compliance threshold, as detailed under Nasdaq listing requirements and as evidenced by the 8-K filing issued last week,” concluded Ballardie.

CNXA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Connexa Sports Technologies shares are up 132% at 46 cents at the time of publication.

Image: 12019 from Pixabay