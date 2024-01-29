Apple's M1 iPad Air Is Back To Its All-Time Low Price After A $150 Discount

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s latest iPad Air, powered by the powerful M1 chip, is now available at its all-time low price of $600 on Amazon.

What Is The Deal: Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air powered by the M1 chip is available at $600 on Amazon after a discount of $150.

This deal is applicable on the 64GB version with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity in four color options – Blue, Pink, Space Gray, and Starlight.

If you are looking for an affordable yet powerful iPad for media consumption and other needs, the M1 iPad Air is a great option. The desktop-class M1 chip also powers Apple's MacBooks and the iMac.

iPad Air Features: This iPad Air powered by the M1 chip was launched in 2022. While it borrows a lot from its 2020 predecessor, Apple has equipped it with the much more powerful M1 chip, while the 2020 iPad Air featured the A14 Bionic chip.

The iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Apple claims that it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and has bundled a 20W power adapter in the box. It has a 12MP front and rear camera for video calling.

In terms of connectivity options, the iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C port. It is eligible for the iPadOS 17 update, which is available now.

Photo by Onur Binay on Unsplash