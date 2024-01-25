New York City Back From The Dead: New Data Shows It's The City People Want To Move To The Most

Loading... Loading...

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people wrote New York City’s obituary. James Altucher penned a piece in 2020 titled, “New York City is Dead Forever,” in which he argued the city would never be able to recover from the pandemic and business opportunities and culture would never come back.

But new data showed New York City was the city survey respondents said they would like to move to most, with 15% of people saying they’d relocate to "Big Apple" in a “heartbeat.” The data comes from a survey and article from TimeOut, in which it named New York City the top city in the world.

See Also: You Might Be Eligible To Buy A House In Croatia For 13 Cents

What About The Money? During the pandemic, many people in the U.S. moved from the Northeast to places such as Miami, Charleston or Austin. But, according to rental data from Zillow, there is still a high demand for living spaces in New York City compared to other major metropolitan areas. The average rent is more than $3,000 in New York City according to Zillow, edging out other expensive cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles and Chicago.

What Other Cities Were On The List? TimeOut’s list of the "50 Best Cities in the World" included only two other U.S. cities in the top 20: Chicago and Los Angeles. In addition to New York City, the top five featured Cape Town, Berlin, London and Madrid. TimeOut cited factors like the happiness of citizens, access to green spaces, cultural activities and more when ranking the cities.

Read Next: RXR Launches $1 Billion Fund To Revive New York City's Office Building Market

Start generating passive income through real estate

Own a piece of your favorite cities through diversified real estate investments in the country's top markets.

⚡ Limited Time - Exclusive Bonus

Earn FREE shares in the LA Cityfund at the initial offering price of $10/share before it goes live on Nada's website next month! Here's how:

Earn a 3% match in the LA Cityfund when you invest between $1,000 and $9,999 in any Cityfund (Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, or Denver).

in the LA Cityfund when you invest between in any Cityfund (Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, or Denver). Earn a 5% match in the LA Cityfund when you invest between $10,000 and $49,999 in any Cityfund. (Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, or Denver).

Limited Time Only! Invest before January 29th at 11:59 pm CST. Terms and conditions apply*

Photo: Shutterstock