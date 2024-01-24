What's Going On With Golden Sun Education (GSUN) Stock Exploding Higher?

Loading... Loading...

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd GSUN shares are trading higher by 32% to $0.78 Wednesday morning. The company on Wednesday revealed plans to host a press conference on January 26, in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

The event will take place at Chongwen Middle School, and key attendees include the company’s management team, local government officials, and media representatives.

The primary focus of the press conference is to formally announce Golden Sun’s strategic shift into the healthcare and wellness industry in China.

The management team will provide details on the related strategic initiatives during the event.

See Also: Chinese Stocks Rally As Beijing Goes All-In On Financial Support

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSUN has a 52-week high of $3.50 and a 52-week low of $0.43.