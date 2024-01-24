Russia Laughs Off CIA's Attempt To Recruit Spies Via Social Media: 'VKontakte Is Much More Popular Here Than The Banned X'

Loading... Loading...

The Kremlin has dismissed the CIA’s recent attempt to recruit Russian spies through social media, calling it a futile endeavor.

What Happened: Russian spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Tuesday, mocked the CIA’s effort to attract Russian spies via social media, reported Politico.

“Somebody should tell the CIA that VKontakte is much more popular here than the banned X [formerly Twitter] and that VKontakte has a much larger audience," he said.

The CIA’s video, posted on various social media platforms, depicts a fictional Russian individual deciding to contact the CIA secretly. The video was accompanied by a message from the CIA, urging individuals to share information about Russia securely via the CIA’s dark web portal.

See Also: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

This is not the first time the U.S. intelligence service has attempted such a recruitment drive. In May 2023, the agency targeted individuals disillusioned with life in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, asking them to share information about the Russian economy or top leadership.

Why It Matters: The recruitment attempt comes amid rising tensions between Russia and the West. The Group of Seven (G7) nations are discussing the potential legal confiscation of $300 billion in Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction. Russia has warned of retaliatory measures if the West seizes its frozen assets.

In another related incident, Russia was reported to have made a failed assassination attempt on a CIA informant in 2020. This incident underscores the high stakes and intense rivalry between the intelligence agencies of both countries.

Read Next: Former World Bank President Suggests Transferring $300B Frozen Russian Assets To Aid Ukraine: ‘Elegant Justice’

Photo by Studio Romantic on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.