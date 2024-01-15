$1000 Invested In PNC Finl Servs Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.6%. Currently, PNC Finl Servs Gr has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In PNC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,769.09 today based on a price of $148.00 for PNC at the time of writing.

PNC Finl Servs Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.