Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tesla Stock In The Last 5 Years

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 48.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.13%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $696.02 billion.

Buying $100 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $100 of TSLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $945.37 today based on a price of $218.95 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.