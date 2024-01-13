31-Year-Old Makes Over $200k A Year Testing Products For Quality Assurance

Loading... Loading...

Davrick Hayes worked two similar jobs at the same time and made more than $200,000 per year. Here’s a look at how he did it.

What To Know: According to a Business Insider report, Hayes was working for an IT staffing and software development company in 2021 when he got hired at GreatAmerican Financial Services and started “double-dipping.”

The report said that Hayes was able to make up to $211,200 per year working two different jobs as a quality assurance analyst.

He first discovered quality assurance when he stumbled upon a listing on Craigslist that said,”Get paid to play video games.” After he was actually hired to do just that, he became a “huge proponent” of quality assurance.

A quality assurance analyst is responsible for testing products to make sure they are up to company standards before a company releases a new product. If any issues are found, the analyst is responsible for reporting the problems.

Related Link: ‘Anyone’ Can Start This Side Hustle That Brings In Up To 20K A Month

“My first QA job in North Dakota kept me busy, but I had plenty of free time since it was at the height of the lockdowns, and I was just sitting at home. To challenge my skill set, I took on another job,” Hayes said.

Hayes was upfront with his employers and told them that he would be working two jobs when he applied but assured them that they wouldn’t interfere with each other.

Although he worked 16 hours a day, a lot of the processes were automated, Hayes said.

There were times when Hayes would run an automation for a couple of hours that just needed to be monitored, so he would simultaneously work for the other company and do manual testing during that time. Quality assurance analysts also work in teams, which allows for “very light” workloads some days, he said.

After his contracts with those companies expired, Hayes said he accepted another quality assurance role focused on automated engineering and launched his own quality assurance staffing business called ForgeQA, which “aims to bring more visibility to the QA industry and treat QAs as I’d want them to be treated,” Hayes said.

Read Next: Chasing Dreams Across Continents: Why A Former Life Insurance Pro Decided To Globetrot

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

Photo: Shutterstock