$100 Invested In Royal Caribbean Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.29%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion.

Buying $100 In RCL: If an investor had bought $100 of RCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,240.88 today based on a price of $122.82 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.