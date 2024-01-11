Insights Into Cadence Design Sys's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cadence Design Sys CDNS against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cadence Design Sys Background

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enable system-level analysis and verification solutions. Cadence's comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers, alongside secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Cadence.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cadence Design Systems Inc 75 23 18.32 8.45% $0.35 $0.91 13.36% Adobe Inc 50.01 16.29 13.98 9.18% $2.06 $4.41 3.23% Salesforce Inc 100.43 4.40 7.66 2.11% $2.42 $6.57 11.27% SAP SE 77.90 3.88 5.22 3.01% $2.37 $5.64 3.57% Intuit Inc 66.67 10.03 11.67 1.41% $0.53 $2.22 14.67% Synopsys Inc 63.79 12.49 13.42 5.77% $0.48 $1.27 24.51% Workday Inc 1153.21 10.99 10.40 1.76% $0.23 $1.42 16.67% Roper Technologies Inc 45.90 3.32 9.48 2.06% $0.68 $1.1 15.78% Autodesk Inc 56.34 34.48 9.67 17.93% $0.37 $1.29 10.47% Palantir Technologies Inc 239.86 11.45 17.65 2.33% $0.09 $0.45 16.8% Ansys Inc 64.17 6.16 14.36 1.12% $0.11 $0.39 -2.9% Splunk Inc 221 129.22 6.36 121.15% $0.14 $0.86 14.8% Zoom Video Communications Inc 89.70 2.80 4.63 1.96% $0.2 $0.87 3.16% PTC Inc 82.09 7.54 9.62 1.73% $0.16 $0.43 7.62% Tyler Technologies Inc 113.08 6.18 9.28 1.67% $0.11 $0.23 4.54% Dynatrace Inc 94.60 8.97 12.49 2.04% $0.05 $0.29 25.91% Bentley Systems Inc 86.51 20.36 13.10 7.94% $0.1 $0.24 14.27% AppLovin Corp 144.75 12.42 4.93 8.25% $0.31 $0.6 21.2% NICE Ltd 42.95 4.17 6.05 2.89% $0.16 $0.41 8.4% Average 155.16 16.95 10.0 10.79% $0.59 $1.59 11.89%

By carefully studying Cadence Design Sys, we can deduce the following trends:

At 75.0 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.48x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 23.0 relative to the industry average by 1.36x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 18.32 , which is 1.83x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.45% , which is 2.34% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $350 Million , which is 0.59x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $910 Million , which indicates 0.57x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 13.36%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.89%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Cadence Design Sys and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Cadence Design Sys exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The valuation analysis for Cadence Design Sys in the software industry reveals that its PE ratio is low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting that the market values the company's assets more than its earnings. The PS ratio is also high, indicating that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's sales. On the other hand, the company's low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that it may be facing challenges in generating profits and expanding its business compared to its industry peers.

