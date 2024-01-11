Here's How Much $1000 Invested In PPG Indus 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

PPG Indus PPG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.93%. Currently, PPG Indus has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In PPG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PPG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,079.93 today based on a price of $146.59 for PPG at the time of writing.

PPG Indus's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.