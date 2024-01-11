Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Becton Dickinson Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Becton Dickinson BDX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.96%. Currently, Becton Dickinson has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion.

Buying $100 In BDX: If an investor had bought $100 of BDX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $556.70 today based on a price of $235.50 for BDX at the time of writing.

Becton Dickinson's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.