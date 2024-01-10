$1000 Invested In Netflix 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.83%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,987.17 today based on a price of $480.54 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

