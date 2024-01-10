Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lockheed Martin Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.67%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In LMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,026.35 today based on a price of $456.74 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.