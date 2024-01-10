Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Baidu BIDU against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Baidu Background

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Baidu Inc 19.30 1.19 2.23 2.79% $9.03 $18.15 5.86% Alphabet Inc 27 6.46 6.07 7.29% $25.11 $43.46 11.0% Meta Platforms Inc 31.55 6.43 7.41 8.37% $17.02 $27.94 23.21% Kanzhun Ltd 81.55 3.41 8.76 3.23% $0.26 $1.34 36.32% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 47.97 2.82 5.35 1.31% $0.09 $0.27 9.11% Yelp Inc 35.66 4.16 2.51 8.04% $0.06 $0.32 11.73% Ziff Davis Inc 65.43 1.67 2.23 -1.69% $0.03 $0.29 -0.26% CarGurus Inc 31.37 3.59 2.87 3.15% $0.04 $0.16 -48.55% Weibo Corp 5.69 0.73 1.31 2.45% $0.13 $0.35 -2.52% Shutterstock Inc 14.85 3.25 2.01 5.41% $0.05 $0.14 14.28% Hello Group Inc 4.97 0.78 0.79 4.84% $0.74 $1.27 -5.88% Average 34.6 3.33 3.93 4.24% $4.35 $7.55 4.84%

Upon analyzing Baidu, the following trends can be observed:

At 19.3 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.56x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 1.19 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.36x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 2.23 , which is 0.57x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.79% is 1.45% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $9.03 Billion , which is 2.08x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $18.15 Billion is 2.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.86% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.84%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.



When assessing Baidu against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Baidu holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

Baidu's low PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. This indicates that investors may have an opportunity to acquire Baidu's stock at a lower price relative to its earnings, book value, and sales. On the other hand, Baidu's low ROE suggests that it may not be generating as much profit as its peers. However, its high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and potential for future growth.

