Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Monster Beverage Stock In The Last 10 Years

Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.68%. Currently, Monster Beverage has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In MNST: If an investor had bought $1000 of MNST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,055.08 today based on a price of $58.74 for MNST at the time of writing.

Monster Beverage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

