$1000 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.6%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,908.26 today based on a price of $182.50 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

