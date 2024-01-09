Understanding Ansys's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Ansys ANSS alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Ansys Background

Ansys is an engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for structural, fluids, semiconductor power, embedded software, optical, and electromagnetic properties. Ansys employs over 4,000 people and serves over 50,000 customers globally, including those in aerospace defense and automotive.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Ansys Inc 63.04 6.05 14.11 1.12% $0.11 $0.39 -2.9% Adobe Inc 49.12 16 13.73 9.18% $2.06 $4.41 3.23% Salesforce Inc 99.19 4.35 7.57 2.11% $2.42 $6.57 11.27% SAP SE 76.20 3.80 5.11 3.01% $2.37 $5.64 3.57% Intuit Inc 65.56 9.86 11.47 1.41% $0.53 $2.22 14.67% Synopsys Inc 63.13 12.36 13.28 5.77% $0.48 $1.27 24.51% Workday Inc 1137.50 10.84 10.26 1.76% $0.23 $1.42 16.67% Cadence Design Systems Inc 74.62 22.88 18.23 8.45% $0.35 $0.91 13.36% Roper Technologies Inc 45.78 3.32 9.45 2.06% $0.68 $1.1 15.78% Autodesk Inc 55.54 33.99 9.54 17.93% $0.37 $1.29 10.47% Palantir Technologies Inc 238.14 11.37 17.52 2.33% $0.09 $0.45 16.8% Splunk Inc 220.78 129.10 6.35 121.15% $0.14 $0.86 14.8% Zoom Video Communications Inc 90 2.81 4.64 1.96% $0.2 $0.87 3.16% PTC Inc 82.35 7.57 9.65 1.73% $0.16 $0.43 7.62% Tyler Technologies Inc 112.01 6.12 9.19 1.67% $0.11 $0.23 4.54% Dynatrace Inc 92.67 8.78 12.24 2.04% $0.05 $0.29 25.91% Bentley Systems Inc 87.93 20.70 13.32 7.94% $0.1 $0.24 14.27% AppLovin Corp 140.32 12.04 4.78 8.25% $0.31 $0.6 21.2% NICE Ltd 41.93 4.07 5.91 2.89% $0.16 $0.41 8.4% Average 154.04 17.78 10.12 11.2% $0.6 $1.62 12.79%

When analyzing Ansys, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 63.04 is lower than the industry average by 0.41x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 6.05 , which is 0.34x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 14.11 , which is 1.39x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.12% , which is 10.08% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $110 Million is 0.18x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $390 Million is 0.24x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -2.9% compared to the industry average of 12.79%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Ansys alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Ansys is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Key Takeaways

For the PE, PB, and PS ratios, Ansys has a low valuation compared to its peers in the Software industry. This suggests that the company may be undervalued relative to its earnings, book value, and sales.

In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Ansys has low performance compared to its industry peers. This indicates that the company may have lower profitability, operational efficiency, and growth potential compared to its competitors in the Software industry.

