Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marriott Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Marriott Intl MAR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Marriott Intl has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.75 today based on a price of $222.42 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.