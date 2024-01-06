Here Are The Top 10 In-Demand Jobs, According To One Payroll Firm

Loading... Loading...

A recent analysis by Payscale reveals that certain job positions witnessed significant wage growth in 2023.

What Happened: According to the report, the most in-demand jobs experienced higher average paychecks compared to the previous year.

The top two positions on the list, customer service assistant managers and hairstylists, surprisingly recorded the highest year-over-year wage growth percentages, despite having the lowest median salaries at $44,200 and $34,300, respectively.

Payscale attributes this wage increase for assistant managers in customer service to the high turnover rate in the retail industry, which often leads employees to seek better-paying positions as they acquire the necessary skills.

Regarding hairstylists, Payscale noted that many individuals in this profession faced layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a shortage of stylists.

The pandemic also drove a surge in people pursuing freelance or self-employment gigs.

About 400,000 more Americans reported being self-employed in 2023 than before the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Some of these roles, including job and fitness coaches, made it to the list of in-demand jobs.

Among the skilled trade positions included in the ranking, master plumbers had the highest median salary at $82,700.

The report references a study by Mr. Rooter, which found that Americans increasingly rely on experienced plumbers to handle their plumbing issues rather than attempting DIY methods.

Here are top 10 in-demand jobs by wage growth.

Assistant manager, customer service: $44,200 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)

$44,200 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY) Hairstylist: $34,300 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)

$34,300 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY) Master plumber: $82,700 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)

$82,700 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY) Automotive body repairer: $52,100 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)

$52,100 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY) Job coach: $46,600 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)

Audio visual technician: $57,100 median pay; 20% wage growth (YOY)

Animator: $71,400 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

Fitness coach: $51,100 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

Roofer: $51,700 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

General manager: $70,700 median pay; 18% wage growth (YOY)

It's important to note that pay for these positions varies depending on geographic location and company size, with larger firms and coastal cities typically offering higher median wages, the report stated.

