Here Are The Top 10 In-Demand Jobs, According To One Payroll Firm

A recent analysis by Payscale reveals that certain job positions witnessed significant wage growth in 2023.
What Happened: According to the report, the most in-demand jobs experienced higher average paychecks compared to the previous year.
The top two positions on the list, customer service assistant managers and hairstylists, surprisingly recorded the highest year-over-year wage growth percentages, despite having the lowest median salaries at $44,200 and $34,300, respectively.
Payscale attributes this wage increase for assistant managers in customer service to the high turnover rate in the retail industry, which often leads employees to seek better-paying positions as they acquire the necessary skills.
Regarding hairstylists, Payscale noted that many individuals in this profession faced layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a shortage of stylists.
The pandemic also drove a surge in people pursuing freelance or self-employment gigs.
About 400,000 more Americans reported being self-employed in 2023 than before the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
Some of these roles, including job and fitness coaches, made it to the list of in-demand jobs.
Among the skilled trade positions included in the ranking, master plumbers had the highest median salary at $82,700.
The report references a study by Mr. Rooter, which found that Americans increasingly rely on experienced plumbers to handle their plumbing issues rather than attempting DIY methods.
Here are top 10 in-demand jobs by wage growth.
- Assistant manager, customer service: $44,200 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)
- Hairstylist: $34,300 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)
- Master plumber: $82,700 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)
- Automotive body repairer: $52,100 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)
- Job coach: $46,600 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)
Audio visual technician: $57,100 median pay; 20% wage growth (YOY)
Animator: $71,400 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)
Fitness coach: $51,100 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)
Roofer: $51,700 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)
General manager: $70,700 median pay; 18% wage growth (YOY)
- It's important to note that pay for these positions varies depending on geographic location and company size, with larger firms and coastal cities typically offering higher median wages, the report stated.
