Here Are The Top 10 In-Demand Jobs, According To One Payroll Firm

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2024 12:26 PM | 2 min read
  • Customer service assistant managers and hairstylists saw significant wage growth despite lower median salaries.
  • Pandemic led to a surge in self-employment, with job and fitness coaches among in-demand roles.
A recent analysis by Payscale reveals that certain job positions witnessed significant wage growth in 2023.

What Happened: According to the report, the most in-demand jobs experienced higher average paychecks compared to the previous year.

The top two positions on the list, customer service assistant managers and hairstylists, surprisingly recorded the highest year-over-year wage growth percentages, despite having the lowest median salaries at $44,200 and $34,300, respectively.

Payscale attributes this wage increase for assistant managers in customer service to the high turnover rate in the retail industry, which often leads employees to seek better-paying positions as they acquire the necessary skills.

Regarding hairstylists, Payscale noted that many individuals in this profession faced layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a shortage of stylists.

The pandemic also drove a surge in people pursuing freelance or self-employment gigs.

About 400,000 more Americans reported being self-employed in 2023 than before the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
Some of these roles, including job and fitness coaches, made it to the list of in-demand jobs.

Among the skilled trade positions included in the ranking, master plumbers had the highest median salary at $82,700.

The report references a study by Mr. Rooter, which found that Americans increasingly rely on experienced plumbers to handle their plumbing issues rather than attempting DIY methods.

Here are top 10 in-demand jobs by wage growth.

  • Assistant manager, customer service: $44,200 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)
  • Hairstylist: $34,300 median pay; 22% wage growth (YOY)
  • Master plumber: $82,700 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)
  • Automotive body repairer: $52,100 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)
  • Job coach: $46,600 median pay; 21% wage growth (YOY)

Audio visual technician: $57,100 median pay; 20% wage growth (YOY)

Animator: $71,400 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

Fitness coach: $51,100 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

Roofer: $51,700 median pay; 19% wage growth (YOY)

General manager: $70,700 median pay; 18% wage growth (YOY)

