$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Xylem XYL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, Xylem has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion.

Buying $100 In XYL: If an investor had bought $100 of XYL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $322.91 today based on a price of $111.88 for XYL at the time of writing.

Xylem's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

