Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NXP Semiconductors Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2024 11:00 AM | 1 min read
NXP Semiconductors NXPI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.17%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion.

Buying $100 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $100 of NXPI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $273.73 today based on a price of $208.06 for NXPI at the time of writing.

NXP Semiconductors's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

