$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,300 Today

MSCI MSCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.89%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion.

Buying $100 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $100 of MSCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,269.89 today based on a price of $555.00 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.