Here's How Much $100 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2024 4:30 PM | 1 min read
Home Depot HD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.29%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $336.60 billion.

Buying $100 In HD: If an investor had bought $100 of HD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $417.09 today based on a price of $338.20 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

