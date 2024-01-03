$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $900 Today

Loading...
KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.34%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion.
Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $882.70 today based on a price of $550.45 for KLAC at the time of writing.
KLA's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
