$100 Invested In Thomson Reuters 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Thomson Reuters TRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.69%. Currently, Thomson Reuters has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion.

Buying $100 In TRI: If an investor had bought $100 of TRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $290.40 today based on a price of $144.05 for TRI at the time of writing.

Thomson Reuters's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.