$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2024 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Trade Desk TTD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.33%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion.

Buying $100 In TTD: If an investor had bought $100 of TTD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $559.36 today based on a price of $69.68 for TTD at the time of writing.

Trade Desk's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD