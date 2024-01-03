$1000 Invested In TJX Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

TJX Companies TJX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.31%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In TJX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TJX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,933.40 today based on a price of $92.27 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.