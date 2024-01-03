$1000 Invested In Veeva Sys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Veeva Sys VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.44%. Currently, Veeva Sys has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $1000 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,908.18 today based on a price of $189.18 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Sys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.