Interest Rate Avalanche: US Office Buildings Brace For $117B Debt Cliff

In a challenging financial environment, owners of large U.S. office buildings are reportedly facing the burden of billions of dollars in debt due this year, with the current high-interest rates making refinancing a daunting task.

What Happened: Per the Mortgage Bankers Association’s data, approximately $117 billion of commercial mortgages tied to offices are due for repayment or refinancing in 2024, the Financial Times reported.

Most of these loans were procured a decade ago when interest rates were much lower. Now, with commercial mortgage rates nearly doubling and building performance deteriorating, the probability of colossal losses for investors has increased.

John Duncan, head of the real estate finance practice at law firm Polsinelli, pointed out how even sophisticated borrowers are struggling to refinance these debts.

"We're seeing deals where even sophisticated borrowers are calling it a day and asking their lenders whether they would like to take the keys," he said.

Why It Matters: Contrary to U.S. home loans, commercial mortgages are largely interest-only. Hence, while developers of large properties have low monthly repayments, they confront a substantial balloon payment equal to the original loan when the mortgage matures.

According to Richard Hill, head of real estate strategy at Cohen & Steers, we are just at the onset of navigating the office market downturn. "This is not driven by fundamentals; this has everything to do with financing costs going back up," Hill said.

A potential collapse in the commercial real estate sector could result in U.S. banks facing up to $160 billion in losses, marking the largest fallout since 2008. This prediction comes from a study titled "Monetary Tightening, Commercial Real Estate Distress, and U.S. Bank Fragility," which analyzes the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes in 2022 on assets such as stocks, bonds, and commercial real estate.

The current refinancing challenge faced by office building owners is a clear indication of the ripple effects of these rate hikes.

Photo via Shutterstock

