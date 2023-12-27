Here's How Much $100 Invested In Target 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Target TGT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.24%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion.

Buying $100 In TGT: If an investor had bought $100 of TGT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.35 today based on a price of $141.00 for TGT at the time of writing.

Target's Performance Over Last 5 Years

