What's Up With Ouster Stock?

Ouster, Inc. OUST shares traded higher on Tuesday. The company has rallied recently, here's what you need to know.

What To Know: Ouster stock has trended higher since November. One of the main highlights during the past two months was the company's third-quarter earnings report in early November in which it beat top and bottom line estimates. Ouster also issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance between $23 million and $25 million, versus the $25.63 million estimate.

More recently, the company announced that it achieved ISO 27001 InfoSec certification last Wednesday, which represents dedication to upholding the utmost standards of data security for its customers and partners.

"ISO 27001 requires companies to systematically examine their information security risks, design and implement a comprehensive set of security controls and measures, and adopt a management approach to continue to meet a high standard for information security."

The stock has moved higher by over 25% in the days following the announcement.

OUST Price Action: Shares of OUST were up 13.5% at $8.20 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Tom from Pixabay