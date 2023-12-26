Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SBA Comms 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

SBA Comms SBAC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.03%. Currently, SBA Comms has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In SBAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SBAC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,195.64 today based on a price of $251.43 for SBAC at the time of writing.

SBA Comms's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

