$1000 Invested In Estee Lauder Cos 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Estee Lauder Cos EL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.59%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In EL: If an investor had bought $1000 of EL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,489.76 today based on a price of $145.00 for EL at the time of writing.

Estee Lauder Cos's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.