If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,200 Today

Discover Finl DFS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.79%. Currently, Discover Finl has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion.

Buying $100 In DFS: If an investor had bought $100 of DFS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,236.86 today based on a price of $111.00 for DFS at the time of writing.

Discover Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.