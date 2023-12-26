Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning General Dynamics Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.07%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In GD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,681.69 today based on a price of $254.71 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.