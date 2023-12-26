If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,700 Today

Loading... Loading...

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.26%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In WELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WELL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,718.14 today based on a price of $89.97 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 15 Years

