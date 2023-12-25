Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Humana Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading...
Humana HUM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.09%. Currently, Humana has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion.
Buying $1000 In HUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of HUM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,833.70 today based on a price of $453.20 for HUM at the time of writing.
Humana's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
