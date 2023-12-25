$100 Invested In EOG Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.57%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion.

Buying $100 In EOG: If an investor had bought $100 of EOG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,059.30 today based on a price of $122.27 for EOG at the time of writing.

EOG Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

