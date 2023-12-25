$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 25, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.59%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $398.24 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,043.63 today based on a price of $424.50 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

