$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,500 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.73%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In MS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,505.27 today based on a price of $92.72 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD