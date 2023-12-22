If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $21,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Motorola Solns MSI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 23.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.62%. Currently, Motorola Solns has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion.

Buying $100 In MSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,631.67 today based on a price of $309.48 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solns's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

