If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $900 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Trane Technologies TT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.77%. Currently, Trane Technologies has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion.

Buying $100 In TT: If an investor had bought $100 of TT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $920.11 today based on a price of $243.40 for TT at the time of writing.

Trane Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD