$100 Invested In Extra Space Storage 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Extra Space Storage EXR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.18%. Currently, Extra Space Storage has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion.

Buying $100 In EXR: If an investor had bought $100 of EXR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $376.70 today based on a price of $158.32 for EXR at the time of writing.

Extra Space Storage's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

