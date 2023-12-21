What's Going On With Polished Inc Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Polished Inc. POL shares are falling Thursday following an extraordinary gain of 600% on Wednesday. Here's a look at what's going on:

What To Know:

Polished Inc. shares rocketed more than 600% higher on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $10.85 despite a lack of company-specific news.

Polished shares are falling on heavy trading volume Thursday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 2.8 million shares have already been traded in the session, surpassing the stock's 100-day average volume of 2.113 million shares.

Polished has grabbed the attention of retail investors and short-sellers. The stock is one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance, and 11.89% of available shares being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Polished, Inc. is an e-commerce retailer of home furnishings, appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products.

POL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Polished shares are down by 45% at $4.18 at the time of publication.

